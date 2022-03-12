Ankita Lokhande gives sneak peek of her marriage on 'Smart Jodi'

Mumbai, March 12 Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande will be showing a BTS video of her marriage on the show 'Smart Jodi' during the 'Shaadi Special' episode.

She and her husband Vicky Jain are among the ten celebrity couples on the show.

Ankita and Vicky will be releasing exclusive wedding footage.

She says: "The video is all about the wedding. It was a five days celebration that we enjoyed with our whole hearts. When you look at the trailer, you realise that time does fly. Those five days were the best days of my life. Vicky and I have danced like crazy for five days continuously. I had my foot broken, and I did not even realise it."

"Each and every function was detailed and beautifully done. It was a dream wedding. Every girl would want to have a wedding like this! I am blessed! I remember my wedding day. It was without any drama or showshaw. Vicky was waiting for me down the aisle, and I saw him tear up as I walked in. The moment we saw each other we started crying. It was a beautiful moment with Ganga Aarti taking place."

"It felt like the Gods were showering their blessings. I feel lucky that God has been so kind to me. I really hope people can feel our emotions by watching it," she concludes.

Produced by Frames Production, 'Smart Jodi' showcases 10 celebrity couples as they will face extreme challenges to prove how well they know each other.

