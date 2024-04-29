Ankita Lokhande on how dance taught her a lot from her first performance in school

Mumbai, April 29 On the occasion of International Dance Day on Monday, actress Ankita Lokhande shared how dance has been an integral part of her life and has imparted valuable lessons to her.

Ankita took to X and shared a video.

The clip begins with her putting a "teeka" on Lord Natraja.

Subsequently, she is seen wearing her ghungroos before commencing her classical dance performance.

The video then showcases snippets of the actress's dance performances in movies and shows.

"Dance has always been an integral part of my life. Mere first school annual day performance se lekar ab tak, dance has taught me a lot,” Ankita wrote.

"This reel is just a short summary of my connection with dance. Happy International Dance Day #Ankita #AnkitaLokhande #InternationalDanceDay,” she added.

Discussing her recent work, Ankita was recently seen in the music video titled 'Laa Pila De Sharaab' alongside her husband, Vicky Jain.

She was also seen in the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' directed by Randeep Hooda.

Ankita will next be seen in an upcoming series titled 'Amrapali', depicting the journey of a royal courtesan of the same name from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to be a Buddhist nun.

