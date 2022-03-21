Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain still stay at his wife's place as a ghar jamai

Television celeb Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December last year, but the two have been still waiting to move into their new home. On being asked how he feels sharing space with his wife Ankita, Vicky said question should be asked of Ankita as he is currently living at her parents' house like a ghar-jamai.

“We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years" Vicky said.

While Ankita added that she confident that she will manage their house perfectly, "For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."