Annu Kapoor reacts to his daughter quitting college; Read to know the real reason!

'Crash Course' has been buzzing around the corners for its relatable content. A series about a story related to a student's life which does have relevance to everyone's life. Recently, Annu Kapoor who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series spilled beans about his daughter quitting college.

As the mass appealing subject of Crash Course is something that carries worth to be found its place in everyone's life, Annu Kapoor seemed to experience a relatable one in his life. While the actor has heard the news of his daughter quitting college, it certainly revolved around the same content that he experienced while working on the series.

While sharing about his experience he said, "Recently my daughter called me up & informed that she has stopped her college few days after she called up again & told me that her ex-vice principal informed her that she not only topped the college but topped the University. She will always be my baby princess. I never imposed any compulsions. My only point is you give your best & work hard".

The upcoming series stars Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

The drama series, spanning 10 episodes, is a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams, with dreams in their eyes and expectation of their families on their back. As the two drastically different worlds of the students and coaching institute owners collide, eight new students experience friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth as they are unwillingly pulled into the power battle between the coaching institutes.

In an interview, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video shared, "Crash Course is a bittersweet coming-of-age story that will resonate with all audiences across different geographies and age groups. Each one of us has been a student at some point in their life and Crash Course is filled with moments that will take our customers back to their days of being a student."

"The series has been created by Manish Hariprasad and brilliantly directed by Vijay Maurya. It features spectacular performances by a young new cast and the inimitable Annu Kapoor will see in a never-seen-before avatar. Crash Course is a sincere and relatable story of student life when you are dealing with fiercely competitive entrance exams, struggling to live on your own, negotiating with friendship, discovering love and are just forced to grow up."

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor