Anoushka Shankar and Arijit Singh Team Up for a Special Performance in London, Sitarist Says ‘There’s more to come’

Music lovers were treated to an unforgettable night in London with the magical collaboration of two celebrated artists, sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar and musical sensation Arijit Singh. The two shared the stage for a special performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The surprise team-up turned out to be pure magic, and the videos capturing the same are grabbing attention for the right reasons.

Recently, Anoushka took to her social media handle to share a few photos from the ‘epic’ night, and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption. “Well, last night was truly epic! 🔥💫 I can’t believe I was onstage last night with the one and only @arijitsingh to premiere two songs we worked on years ago - in front of 48,000 people at @tottenhamhotspurstadium !!!!! I have so much more to share soon- of us together onstage and more,” she wrote.

And added, “I’m so grateful for amazing creative experiences and the high of doing mad and wonderful impromptu things with other artists. As I say, more to come!!! I have loved the incredible artistry of @anitadongre for twenty years and it was a pleasure to wear this dreamy work of art onstage!”

Their collaboration on these unreleased songs have left the audience buzzing with what’s to come. Meanwhile, Anoushka has two unreleased songs in the pipeline, and her audience is waiting for them to be unveiled soon.Recently, Anoushka Shankar shared her experience of performing at the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, calling it a “magical moment.” She gave a peek into the BTS glimpses and also accompanied it with a warm note. Meanwhile, Anoushka has a very anticipated India tour on the horizon!