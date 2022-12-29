Anubhav Singh Bassi recalls confessing to his parents about his interest in comedy, not law

Mumbai, Dec 29 Stand-up comedian and YouTube personality Anubhav Singh Bassi shared how he told his parents about his interest in making others laugh rather than being a professional lawyer.

He shared: "Only my sister knew I had left the job and started my career in comedy. After 6-7 months I told my parents, and my father could not understand this profession and hoped that after a few days I will leave this and join a regular job. I don't know why but he had this notion fed to his mind that if one has studied in a good college he will end up with a good job. But who will tell him that I did not learn anything in the 5 years of college?"

Anubhav, whose YouTube videos have got 200 plus million views and a number of followers on social media, recalled how even after studying law for five years he could just remember the taste of cold coffee and the profession didn't work for him.

"I even did an internship at the High Court for a month but after the completion, I remember someone asking me what I learned, and all I had to say was that the cold coffee they serve tastes different every day. I tried working but it didn't work out so I gave it up and moved on."

Anubhav appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and shared how his journey as a comedian started.

"After all the trial and error, I decided to make videos and upload them and started earning enough money to take care of my own livelihood in Delhi. Initially, my parents were a little hesitant when they got to know what I started doing but with time I started earning well with the stand-up, and with that my father never questioned my profession," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Show.

