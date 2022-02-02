Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek' secures May 13 release

Mumbai, Feb 2 'Anek', a political thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, is all set to release on May 13.

The film marks the second collaboration between Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana after their highly acclaimed venture, 'Article 15'.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for release in late March but considering the public health condition owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the makers decided to shift the release to May.

Talking about the release date, Anubhav Sinha says, "'Anek' is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep- rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we've created."

The producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar adds, "'Anek' is a celebration of diversity and an important subject that needs to be brought into the limelight. That's what made me want to be a part of it. This is a new benchmark Anubhav is setting for the industry by telling such a passionate story."

The film touches upon a subject which has not been explored by many filmmakers in the country, and has been shot in picturesque locales of the North East.

The filmmaker refers to the film as his most ambitious project, and is his most expensive project till date.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be playing the role of Joshua in the film, posted a snazzy picture of his look on Wednesday.

'Anek', jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on May 13, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor