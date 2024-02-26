Anuja Sathe says her 'Maharani 3' character is calm yet calculated

Mumbai, Feb 26 Actress Anuja Sathe, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming third season of the streaming political drama show ‘Maharani’, has shared that her character of Kirti Singh in the show, comes with a certain contrast as she is calm yet calculated in her approach as she navigates through the challenges and moral dilemmas in the political landscape.

The actress also shared that for her initially the Bihari accent was a bit of a struggle but her dialect coach helped her with the nuances of the language and the diction.

Elaborating on the same, Anuja said: “Playing Kirti was like stepping into the shoes of someone calm but still calculated, while I personally am a person who is straightforward and likes to speak her mind, freely. While it’s been quite a contrasting character, I am glad I signed up for the challenge. With Subhash sir's guidance, I managed to bring Kirti's character to life. However, I would also like to give credit to my dialect coach who helped me nail the Bihari accent, which was a bit of a struggle for me, initially.”

The actress further mentioned, “What's intriguing about Kirti's journey is how she straddles the line between good and bad. Neither is she your typical hero nor the quintessential villain; she's a mix of both, which makes her character even more compelling. Bringing Kirti’s story to life has been both challenging and rewarding, and I can't wait for everyone to see the result of our hard work and dedication.”

‘Maharani’ is produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, created by Subhash Kapoor, and directed by Saurabh Bhave.

The series also stars Huma Qureshi in titular role, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

‘Maharani 3’ will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

