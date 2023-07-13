Anupam Kher announces his 539th film, shares first look from “multi language fantasy” project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher is unstoppable. He is 68 and can give youngsters a run for their money any day.

On Thursday, Kher announced his 539th film.

Taking to Instagram, he shared his first look from the project which he described as “India’s biggest Multi language fantasy film.” More details regarding the project will be shared by the makers on August 24.

"@ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well.. The makers will announce the details on 24th of August! In the meantime you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho! #539th #Film #Fantasy," he wrote.

In the picture, Kher can be seen sitting on a huge throne in the shape of a snake. He can also be seen wearing a head accessory, multiple rings, chunky necklaces and bracelets.

Soon after he shared the posts, fans took to the comment section to drop their guess.

"I am guessing.. This is Chandra kanta and you are play Shivdatt Role Sir," a social media user commented.

"Naagin?" another one wrote.

Kher has other interesting projects in his kitty as well.

In one of the films, he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore.

He recently took to social media and shared his look as Rabindranath Tagore.

"Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga," he posted.

Kher will also be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is also his in his pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor