Anupam Kher lauds PM Narendra Modi as Swachch Bharat is ‘becoming a reality’

Mumbai, Dec 18 Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed happiness over the progress of the Swachch Bharat initiative and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Railways for their efforts.

Anupam took to Instagram to share a video from the Varanasi railway station, recounting his journey to Khajuraho and expressing pleasant surprise at seeing the station clean and well-maintained in the early hours of the morning.

In the clip, he is heard saying: “I am at Varanasi Railway Station. And I just wanted to show you how neat and clean this is. I am on my way to... First I want to show you this. It's 5.02 in the morning. I am on my way to Khajuraho International Film Festival. See how beautifully clean and neat it is.”

Tagging it as amazing, Anupam said he feels proud.

“But just see, they just cleaned this place. Wow! My train is also coming. Vande Bharat. I missed the flight yesterday. That's why. Khajuraho International Film Festival. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Kashi Vishwanath,” he concluded.

In the caption, he wrote: “SWACHCH BHARAT is almost becoming a reality! In a country as vast as #Bharat we know it will take time. But it will happen! On my trip to #Khajuraho by train I was so happy to see #Varanasi Railway at 5am so neat and clean.”

Acknowledging that critics may point out places that still need improvement, the actor said he chooses to remain positive.

“Cynics may jump in and show some unclean places and feel happy to prove me wrong.”

He also shared that this outlook of seeing the “glass half full” has shaped both his life and career and has worked “beautifully” for him.

“But I am an optimist and always see glass half full. I have applied this philosophy to my life and career. And it has worked beautifully!”

Congratulating the iconic leader Narendra Modi, the Railway Ministry and its employees, the actor thanked them for turning the cleanliness drive into a “possible reality.”

“Congratulations to PM #NarendraModi ji and Railway Ministry and each and every employee for making this effort into a possible reality! Jai Ho! #NayaBharat @narendramodi @railminindia @ashwini.vaishnaw.”

