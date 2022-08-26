Anupam Kher reveals Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala don't cast him anymore

Anupam Kher, has made a startling revelation about not being cast by filmmakers who considered him their favourite in the past. “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai”, the actor told Times Now Navbharat in an interview.

Elaborating further, Anupam added, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows & doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.” On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Kashmir Files which received critical acclaim upon its release. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and others in key roles. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial made record-breaking business at the box office.Next, he will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra.