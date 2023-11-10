Anupam Kher shares special wish on Dhanteras

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a special wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor wished with an animated video, which read, "Wishing you Happy Dhanteras."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzcwNDnirnD/?hl=en

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you for Dhanteras! [?] #HappyDhanteras."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Hardik shubhkaamnaaye "

Another commented, "Happy dhanteras "

A major Hindu festival, Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with signature fervour every year.

Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth Mahalakshmi and the Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda, who is believed to imparted mankind with lessons in the medical practice to rid them of ailments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor