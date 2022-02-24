Anupam Tripathi of 'Squid Game' fame joins podcast drama series 'Scammers'

Actor Anupam Tripathi of 'Squid Game' fame is set to star in Marginal MediaWorks's upcoming scripted audio series 'Scammers'.

According to Deadline, Tripathi, who was recently nominated for a SAG Award for 'Squid Game', will portray a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India and the drama will chart his journey to create a new identity.

The series arc moves from India to Detroit and Silicon Valley and follows a trio of characters, led by Tripathi.

"I know this character inside out, in fact, I worked in a call centre early on while getting my acting career off the ground in India. I'm thrilled to join forces with Marginal on this series and breathe life into this rich character and story universe that Karan and Vish are creating," said Tripathi.

He added, "I was immediately intrigued by the nuance required from the role, between confidence and arrogance, empathy and compliance, and the stretching needed to construct a complex character using only my voice."

This show has been created by Vishnu Vallabhaneni and Karan Sunil. B&C Content's Chris S. Lee is aboard as a producing partner, as per Deadline.

Sunil previously wrote and directed the web series 'Code-Switched' which is now being developed as a TV series. He is also developing a dark comedy series with Sony Pictures TV and was previously a 2020 Writing Fellow for Film Independent's Project Involve.

( With inputs from ANI )

