Anuradha Paudwal praises 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant; says he ‘too can be the next hero voice’

Mumbai, April 26 Singer Anuradha Paudwal showered praise on contestant Shubh Sutradhar in the singing-based reality show 'Superstar Singer 3' after his performance of the songs ‘Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam’ and ‘Saanson Ki Jarurat Hai Jaise’.

The upcoming episodes of the show will celebrate iconic music directors, Nadeem-Shravan, who crafted memorable melodies dominating the charts in the 1990s. Special Guests Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha will share personal anecdotes about their collaboration with the brilliant composer duo.

Shubh Sutradhar, 14, alongside his captain Arunita Kanjilal, will deliver a beautiful rendition of the classic songs.

Anuradha praised the young singer, saying: "In every era, there is a hero voice. We had Kishore da, Sanu Da, Abhijeet Da, and now we have Arijit, but I feel Shubh too can be the next hero voice. Your voice has so much maturity at this age."

"Your voice is already so developed, and the voice quality is so good. All the best!"

Super Judge Neha Kakkar said: “Shubh Sutradhar, the way you are progressing in this competition, I feel you can become the romance king. You sang so beautifully, and I am so proud of you.”

“I just want to say 'Woh Shubh jo sabse alag hai, Woh Shubh jo sabse alag hai, Haan yaha Kadam Kadam par lakhon hai, par woh Shubh sabse alag hai'. There can’t be a bigger compliment than this,” Abhijeet added.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

