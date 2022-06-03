Anusha Dandekar adopts baby girl? Here's the exact truth

Television host and model, Anusha Dandekar announced on Friday that she has welcomed an adorable baby girl, calling herself her 'God Mummy'.Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha Dandekar shared a series of pictures that featured her and the baby girl. The pics saw India's Next Top Model star holding her little munchkin in her arms and playing with her. She even gave glimpses of her baby's little hands and feet with a heartfelt caption where she announced her baby's name, which is Sahara. Expressing how happy she is after having a little girl, Dandekar said that she is the 'ultimate love' of her life.

Soon after she dropped the post, her fans, as well as industry friends, started sending her best wishes for the 'new journey' and the comment section is proof of it. Anusha's sister Shibani Dandekar, hilariously commented, "stop stealing people's children and taking pictures… she cut tho much love to the little one." A fan wrote, "Congratulations @vjanusha have seen the change in you since you have got over from your relationship 😊 really happy for you. Welcome to motherhood", and many dropped hearts to the post.While Anusha’s post left fans guessing if she has adopted Sahara, she later clarified that she is a godmother to the baby girl. She further updated the caption of the post, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your GOD Mummy!” Anusha’s sister, singer, Shibani Dandekar also commented, “Stop stealing people's children and taking pictures… She cut tho much love to the little one.”

