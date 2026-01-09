Anusha Dandekar reveals she has a 'tracker on her phone' because of her sister Shibani Dandekar

Mumbai Jan 9 Actress Anusha Dandekar has revealed how she has a 'tracker installed' on her phone because of her sister Shibani Dandekar.

On January 9, Shibani Dandekar took to her social media account to wish her darling younger sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar on her birthday.

The birthday girl, reverting to the beautiful birthday wish, highlighted how, for Shibani, she will always be a 'small little girl', emphasising why she has a tracker installed on her phone.

Anusha wrote, ”I love you so much! I’ll always be this small for you, I know. Hence the tracker on my phone, hehe. Thankyou for loving me as much as you do (sic).”

Sharing an adorable video featuring both of them from their childhood days, Shibani penned a very cute caption for the birthday girl.

Shibani's birthday wish for Anusha read, “Happy bday chicken. I love you endlessly my little superstar Dream big, shine bright and stay as beautiful as you are always @anushadandekar (sic).”

In the video shared by Shibani on her social media, both the sisters, who seem not older than 3-4 years, are seen singing a song while relaxing in a garden along with their parents and family. The girls, in their cute pig tails, look adorable.

Coincidentally, Anusha shares the birth date with Shibani’s husband and actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

Talking about Anusha, on the work front, has been a successful Indian television host, VJ, actor, and model. She became a household name with hosting shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Love School, and MTV Teen Diva. Apart from television hosting, she has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Mumbai Matinee, Viruddh, and Delhi Belly.

Meanwhile, talking about Shibani Dandekar, she is an Indian actor, singer, model, and television host and is known for her work in Bollywood films and digital content. She began her career as a VJ and later appeared in movies like Roy, Shaandaar, and Naam Shabana.

The actress is also a singer and part of the music band Shibani Kashyap Project. The actress has been in the spotlight of late for her relationship and marriage to Farhan Akhtar in 2022. She is the daughter-in-law of ace writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani and Javed’s second wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor