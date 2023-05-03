Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

By IANS | Published: May 3, 2023 02:39 PM 2023-05-03T14:39:04+5:30 2023-05-03T15:00:09+5:30

Mumbai, May 3 Actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise for rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all ...

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala | Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

Next

Mumbai, May 3 Actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise for rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all the Met Gala 2023 red carpet questions with just "meows."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka re-shared a video where an interviewer asked Doja Cat questions.

Doja chose to respond with just "meows."

Anushka wrote: "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets."

Apart from Doja, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X paid tribute to Choupette, Karl's cat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Anushka Sharma Jared Leto Instagram Story Instagram stories Anushka Sharma pregnant Instagram story of arhaan Priyanka chopra anushka sharma Instagram stories paris Anushka sharma foundation