Anushka Sen: Fashion went beyond just clothing

Mumbai, Oct 29 For actress Anushka Sen, fashion is beyond just clothing and is a beautiful way to express.

Anushka flaunted a black and white ensemble accentuating her toned figure. She completed the look with a free-flowing bohemian shrug at the Entreprenaari by Navya Nanda x Gulabo by Abu Sandeep showcase in Mumbai.

“I was excited and incredibly grateful as I walked the ramp for the first time for the Entreprenaari showcase by Navya Nanda and Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Fashion went beyond just clothing; it was a beautiful way to express who we were,” said Anushka.

The actress said that she was waiting for the perfect opportunity and moment.

“And this event was a dream come true, especially because it was to support all the women entrepreneurs and also walking for Abu Jani Sandeep Khossla, designers I personally admire, was just perfect,” she added.

Anushka describes her meeting with Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan as a great experience.

“I wholeheartedly embraced that moment and felt thankful for that amazing opportunity! Meeting Navya was a great experience, who is super kind, and someone who is truly inspiring. Really thankful for the opportunity and grateful to see everyone appreciating and loving my walk, So much love!”

Earlier this month, Anushka uploaded a stunning Durga Puja outfit on social media. She looked beautiful with a saree having flowers printed on it, accompanied by large earrings.

She posted quite a few photos of herself in the saree, captioning it, "Durga Puja 2024."

Anushka Sen is an Indian television actress popularly known for acting on-screen as a child actress. She has recently been appointed as the official brand ambassador for South Korean tourism.

She started her career on Indian television in 2009 when she did the show "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli." There, she acted as child Parvati in "Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev." Later, in 2012, she started gaining popularity with her character of Meher in the TV show "Balveer.".

Apart from this, she has portrayed the character of Manikarnika in "Khoob Ladi Mardani - Jhansi Ki Rani Thi." Anushka will also be seen in the web series "Dil Dosti Dilemma" a story of three teenage friends's lives, which is also streaming on Prime Video.

She recently worked on an international project titled "Crush," where she starred alongside Olympic silver medalist Kim Ye Ji and played an assassin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor