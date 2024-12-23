Anuv Jain is happy his first collaboration is with AP Dhillon, Shinda

Mumbai, Dec 23 Singer Anuv Jain has revealed that he has collaborated with AP Dhillon and Shinda for a track titled “Afsos”, which will be out in 2025.

Anuv, who performed in Dhillon’s concert, took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his performance. Ahead of his performance he said: “The next one that I'm going to sing to you guys, the next song, this is the first time that I'm working with someone and I'm so, so, so happy that it's A.P. and Shinda Let's go. It's called Afsos. What do you guys think? Do you guys like it?”

He shared more details in the caption section.

Anuv wrote: “Afsos - AJ x AP 2025… AP and I got in touch a couple of months ago and we had such a great conversion and realised that we both love each other’s work. From there to finally being able to work on something together feels surreal.

“If you’ve been following my work then you know that this one’s going to be my FIRST collaboration ever! PERIOD. And I’m so happy that it’s AP and Shinda. These guys are literally changing the game! x Can’t wait to put this one out! Can’t wait to talk more about it. The thirteenth one. A VERY VERY VERY special one! I haven’t been this excited.”

In other news, Dhillon recently accused Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on social media. In response to Diljit’s categorical denial, Dhillon shared 'proof' to back his claim that he was indeed blocked by the 'Lover' singer.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Dhillon posted a screen recording showing his attempt to view Diljit’s profile, only to discover he had been blocked. However, it later appeared that Diljit had unblocked Dhillon, as the profile was accessible once again.

Sharing the clip, the singer wrote, “I wasn’t planning on saying sh*t knowing everyone will hate on me anyway, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not (sic).”

The feud began when Diljit, during his concert in Indore, gave a shoutout to singers Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who were also performing in India.

However, Dhillon responded during his Chandigarh concert, saying, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”

The ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor responded on Instagram by sharing a screenshot of Dhillon’s profile. Along with it, he wrote, “I never blocked you... I might have issues with the government, but not with artists.”

In response, the 'Dil Nu' singer shared his 'proof' video, while Diljit has yet to address the matter further.

During his concert in Indore, Diljit mentioned Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, saying, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours; best of luck to them, too).”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor