Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' premieres at Kerala film festival

Mumbai, March 21 The Hindi drama, 'The Rapist' directed by Aparna Sen, recently had its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The film, which marks the reunion of the mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen and Konkona Sen Sharma, deals with the complex themes of crime, punishment and restorative justice through the prism of class dynamics.

It chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get intertwined because of one horrific incident. The film is an unflinching, uncompromising portrait of sexual violence, its aftermath, and the socio-psychological fallout for both the survivors and perpetrators of the crime.

Earlier, the film saw its World Premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award. The actor-auteur's 16th film was shot over 27 days in Delhi, in the slim window between the first and the second Covid-19 wave.

'The Rapist', which also stars Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania in lead roles, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt Ltd.

