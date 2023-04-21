Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys DC vs KKR match after store launch in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the recent Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He was seen in the stands alongside actor Sonam Kapoor, and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Vice president of the BCCI Rajeev Shukla was also seen in the stands with them. Tim Cook is in India to attend the opening of the country's first Apple Store in Mumbai.

Tim Cook, Sonam, and Ahuja were pictured in the VIP stands in photographs uploaded on social media, getting a good view of the game. The Apple CEO was dressed in a black polo-neck T-shirt and blue denim. After her long break from films, Sonam is making her film comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu in August last year. Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK (2020). Before that she featured in two films that were released in 2019, The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred alongside father-actor Anil Kapoor.