Applications for talent hunt show can be sent until Feb 28: Director Susi Ganeshan

Chennai, Feb 24 Director Susi Ganeshan, who had announced that one of the two heroes in his upcoming film 'Vanjam Theerththaayadaa' will be a newcomer who will be selected through a talent hunt show called 'Varungaala Superstar 2022', has now extended the last date for sending in videos for the talent hunt show.

In a video statement, Susi Ganeshan said, "There has been an amazing response to my announcement. It even made me wonder how I am going to accomodate so many of you in my film.

"Nevertheless, my tech team will analyse each post of yours and will fix a code for each picture you have sent and upload it on our 4VMax TV Insta account. This uploading process will happen until February 28. All those who haven't followed the correct process of sending their videos can resend again. Anybody looking to apply for the first time to the talent hunt show can also do so during this period. The videos selected from this bunch will move to the next round.

"On March 5, if your video appears on our 4VMaxTv YouTube channel, it means you have moved to the next stage of the talent hunt show," he said.

Last month, the director, while announcing the talent hunt, had said that those interested in participating in the talent hunt could upload a two-minute video clip of themselves either on www.4vmaxtv.com or on the YouTube channel, 4V MaxTV. To participate, he had said, one would have to be in the age group of 20 to 45 years.

'Vanjam Theerththaayadaa', which will be a revenge drama, will be based on a real life story that happened in Madurai in the 1980s. The film has two heroes. While one hero's role will be played by an established actor, the other would be played by a newcomer who wins the talent hunt show.

