Ariana Grande recalls "first day" on set of 'Wicked'

New York [US], May 7 : American singer-songwriter and actor Ariana Grande said that her first day on set filming 'Wicked', with costar Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M Chu, "was the most emotional day of his life," reported Variety.

While gliding across the Met Gala red carpet, Ariana Grande dressed in a custom Loewe ball gown discussed her first day on the set of 'Wicked'.

"My first day on set for 'Wicked' was the most emotional day of my life," Grande recalled. "All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia (Erivo) and Jon (Chu) and crying. And (Jon) saying, 'Welcome to 'Wicked'."

'Wicked' is a movie adaptation of Winnie Holzman's 2003 Tony Award-winning musical, starring Erivo and Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The film chronicles the narrative of an odd relationship between the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South, and how their lives alter once they meet the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.

Grande explained that the natural chemistry between her and Erivo sprang from a strong connection they had during filming.

"She is truly my sister. We found in each other things we needed," Grande explained. "I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Erivo quickly joined Grande on the carpet, and when asked which moment they were most thrilled for fans to watch, the pair said, "All of them."

Grande praised Erivo's performance in 'Wicked', stating that she "will never forget a minute of filming with her."

"She humanizes [Elphaba] in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life," Grande added. "Her eyes, her hands, it's otherworldly."

Erivo returned the recognition to Grande, saying that her "Wicked" co-star "wears her heart on her sleeve constantly."

"She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her," Erivo continued. "You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth." The first part of Chu's "Wicked" hits theatres on November 27, reported Variety.

