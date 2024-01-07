Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora split up few months ago, only to get back together - Reports

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora faced breakup rumors, hinting at a split a few months ago. Contrary to reports, the couple reconciled and dismissed the speculations, underscoring their strong commitment. According to reports, couple the had decided mutually to work on their relationship rather than calling it quits completely.

However it was not easy for the couple to part ways after being together for years.In a conversation with the Times of India, she expressed her belief that handling both the positive and negative aspects that come with fame is part and parcel of the profession. While acknowledging the perks of her celebrity status, she emphasized her ability to handle the criticism that may come her way.In a previous statement on her reality show 'Moving in with Malaika,' she revealed her optimistic outlook on love, stating, "Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel, and I think I have a better person in a relationship." Malaika further described Arjun Kapoor as her "true love" in a conversation with Brides today, praising his wisdom, deep soul, and caring nature.