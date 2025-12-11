Arjun Rampal Reveals the “Most Difficult Scene” of his Life was Filming the 26/11 Sequence in Dhurandhar

Arjun Rampal is going viral for his performance as ISI Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar. The way he channelled the dread and grunge of his character is truly terrifying through and through. While all his sequences have grabbed attention for the right reasons, the specific scene capturing the harrowing events of 26/11 left viewers visibly moved and terrified to the core. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, a conflicted spy whose internal collapse during the depiction of the harrowing 26/11 scenes from Mumbai, which also becomes one of the major turning points of the film. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal appears in the same sequence. With him is Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, who chillingly celebrates the deadly strike, serving a contrast that fuels Hamza’s inner conflict.

In a recent post, Arjun Rampal shared a warm note about his co-stars and the making of Dhurandhar. In the comment section, a fan asked how the actors felt while shooting the emotionally charged scene of 26/11. To this, Arjun dropped a candid reply and described it as, “Most difficult scene of my life.” The users echoed the sentiment. One commented, “the whole theatre went silent as if they were living those moments…my father who never likes any movies had a tear and felt helpless.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of 2025, making an impressive collection of Rs.150 crore so far. In addition to Arjun Rampal, the film features a power-packed ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Arjun Rampal’s latest insight throws light on the understanding of how the haunting moment left the viewers deeply affected, including the actors who brought that scene to life.