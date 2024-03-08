Arjun tells how to check if a right decision is made: ‘Check if it’s approved by a woman’
Mumbai, March 8 On Women's Day, actor Arjun Kapoor revealed the mantra to make right decisions.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a screenshot, which had “How to know if it’s the right decision? Check. If It’s approved by a woman. #happywomensday” written.
The actor captioned: “Women Power.”
Talking about his work, it was recently announced that Arjun has joined Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.
The actor will be seen playing a villain in the film, starring Ajay Devgn.
Arjun had also shared that he started his career in the industry by playing characters with negative shades in 'Ishaqzaade' and 'Aurungzeb'.
