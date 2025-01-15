‘Army kid’ Nimrat Kaur celebrates Indian Army Day with pictures from her OTT series

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Sky Force’, is celebrating the Indian Army Day.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared that she is an army kid and naturally harbours deep respect for the forces.

She dropped several pictures of herself from the sets of her OTT show ‘The Test Case’ in which she can be seen donning the uniform. The pictures had a mix of BTS moments and in-action clips in which she could be seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Army Day from a proud Army kid! Sharing some special BTS from #TheTestCase for you all As an army daughter, I would like to salute our brave hearts today and everyday, who have served our nation tirelessly with their unconditional service”.

She further mentioned, “Brimming with nothing but pride and gratitude, (and uncountable smiles as you can all see) I am forever grateful for the opportunity of playing Captain Shikha Sharma as she continues to inspire me with her fierce strength. To the banter (on and off screen) and crazy fearless adventures”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated Christmas in an iconic village in Mumbai. She shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen walking around the bylanes of Ranwar village. The streets were decorated and lit as a part of the Christmas celebrations. The actress also interacted with the locals in the village which is nestled in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Ranwar village is a part of the “Villages of Bandra” along with Chimbai Village, Chuim Village and the Pali Village. It is an approximately 400 year old East Indian Catholic village, and is one of the original twenty four hamlets, pakhadis. It is a heritage listed precinct in Mumbai. It was a rice producing village and was surrounded by paddy fields. The exact extent (boundaries) of this hamlet have blurred over the period of time due to new developments in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor