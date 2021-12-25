"As an actor if you're not excited every morning for the shoot, then don't do it" Sara's parents gave her this advice for her career

Sara Ali Khan rocked in Atrangi Re, it was clearly visible that the whole story was revolving around her character Rinku. And no doubt Sara just nailed, it was clearly seen how much efforts she put in the movie.



The actress also did many promotions and interview for Atrangi Re, and shared several experiences of her life. Now in her recent interview, she revealed that what advice does her actor parents gave her, Sara said "I consult both of them, but the thing they both have taught me is that as an actor if you're not excited every morning for the shoot, then don't do it."

She further said "A film becomes a big part of your life because it's just not about the shoot, we have promotions, and many other things. When I was playing Rinku and shooting for this film, I used to wake up at four in the morning daily, and every day the excitement was intact!"

Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hostar. The movie revolves around the story of a girl Rinku who always lives in imagination, and Vishu her husband helps her to get out it. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles.