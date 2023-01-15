As 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

Mumbai, Jan 15 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was released 23 years ago. Actor Abhishek Sharma, who played Hrithik's character's brother in the film, got nostalgic and posted a picture from the movie when he was a child actor.

He wrote in the caption: "Its been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie, a learning which I have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me..."

The romantic film directed by Rakesh Roshan was the highest-grossing film of the year 2000. It marked the debut of Hrithik and he played a double role in the film. He was much appreciated for his dancing skills, looks, and acting prowess.

The movie also starred Ameesha Patel as the lead actress. Apart from the performance by the lead stars, the movie was also loved for its music and songs.

Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards the director and mentioned: "Thank you Rakesh Roshan uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion ... Thank you Hrithik Roshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day ... I have had a better childhood cause of this journey."

