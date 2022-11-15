Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey get nostalgic as their show completes 400 episodes

Mumbai, Nov 15 'Meet' actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey have all reasons to celebrate as their show has successfully completed 400 episodes. While the cast is in all mood to enjoy, they also got nostalgic and went down the memory lane and shared their experience of being part of it.

'Meet' is based on a Bengali show 'Bokul Katha' and it revolves around a Haryanvi girl Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh and how she breaks the societal norms and regulations by running her family all alone as a delivery agent.

Ashi, who is seen as Meet Hooda says: "Completing 400 episodes of Meet is indeed a very happy moment for all of us. It feels extremely special that the audience has loved the show indefinitely since its inception and I am overwhelmed with the kind of love and appreciation we've got from the audience till now."

"It is only because of their endless support that we've reached this milestone. It is a surreal feeling and I am glad that the whole team celebrated this special moment together."

On the other hand, Shagun is playing the role of a rich Haryanvi boy who is not rigid about gender roles and has no issues with women working or men helping out at home.

The actor expresses his gratitude towards the audience for giving a positive response to the show.

He adds: "'Meet' holds a special space in my heart. It seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show, and here we are celebrating 400 episodes already. I would like to express my gratitude to the makers of the show for giving me the privilege of working with such a talented team and I must say that this journey has been nothing but incredible. I look forward to celebrating many such milestones in the near future."

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

