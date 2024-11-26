Ashvini Yardi and Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Documentary on Child Marriage - Kicking Balls releases on Prasar Bharti OTT App, WAVES

From the producers of the Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Sikhya Entertainment, and Viniyard films, the documentary ‘Kicking Balls’ sheds light on one of India’s most taboo traditions: Child marriages. Producer Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment have released their documentary on child marriage, titled Kicking Balls on Prasar Bharti’s newly launched OTT app - WAVES. Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharti announced the launch on 22nd November at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Goa.

Prasar Bharati, through Doordarshan and Akashvani, has been instrumental in shaping India’s cultural, educational, and informational landscape for decades. Launched in collaboration with the Indian government, WAVES carries forward this mission, delivering accessible and free programming to every household. Directed by Vijayeta Kumar, Kicking Balls premiered at New York Indian Film Festival, winning Best Documentary Short. The documentary follows a community of girls in Rajasthan fighting their way through patriarchy, by playing football. With a local NGO, we see how these young girls come together through sports, ensuring they develop confidence and voice to have a say in their future.

Adding to her thoughts, Vijayeta said, “Making documentaries is never easy. We spent 5 years with the communities in Rajasthan, understanding the journey of these young girls and building this story to represent their fight. Kicking Balls is a documentary all about smashing patriarchy. It's about giving girls, the wings and the voice to take flight. Our goal was to spark meaningful conversations about child marriage and the deeply ingrained patriarchy that perpetuates such practices. It's incredibly exciting to see this film finally being released for everyone. We poured so much effort into this project, and I believe Waves is the perfect platform for it. It ensures the film reaches a wide audience across India, including rural areas and smaller towns, where we hope it will resonate deeply and allow for more young girls to take a stand for their future.”

Produced by Ashvini Yardi, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and, Achin Jain, the documentary hopes to further initiate dialogue against child marriage nationwide. In a joint statement, the producers said, “Distribution for content often holds back many important stories and conversations. With Kicking Balls releasing now across India on Waves with the support of Prasar Bharti - we hope the story of these child brides reaches the right audiences. We hope to connect to the young girls across the nation, facing these challenges in silence, motivating them and banding a community to champion their voice.

“These girls, playing football and tackling patriarchy one game at a time are the true heroes. We hope their stories are celebrated and championed among the communities across India. Our goal is to empower the countless others facing the same realities each day, bringing agency for their lives and future, and inspiring them to bring about a change. All it takes for them to be heard is for us to listen.”