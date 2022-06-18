Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Creators are always in doubt, need voice of reason

Mumbai, June 18 For filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it's very important for a creator to have a voice of reason while making a content piece because by nature creators are always battling self-doubt a little more than often.

The rationale comes from a business mind, in her opinion.

The filmmaker, who has made films like 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga' in the past, is gearing up for the release of her web series 'Faadu', which stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher.

Speaking at the sidelines of a media event to celebrate the second anniversary of the OTT platform SonyLIV, Ashwiny said, "Creators are always in doubt about their work. That's the reason we need a business mind to give a certain objectivity and to streamline the content."

However, she is quick to admit that if there's a danger of artistic indulgence then there's also a danger of content losing out on its essence because of makers' overtly commercial approach.

She said, "Having said that, there has to be a balance. Storytellers should not find themselves crumbling under the pressure of business. The key is to strike the perfect balance and to create a win-win situation for every stakeholder so that the outcome is truly satisfying."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor