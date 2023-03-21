At 42, Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in a bikini top, pics go viral!

Actress Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of her 'day out' with son, Reyaansh. Shweta wore a pink swimsuit as the mother-son spent time in a swimming pool. Apart from sharing some solo photos of her posing in the water, Shweta also posted pictures of herself and her son laughing as they played in the water. She wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday, "Day out!" Shweta added a swimmer emoji to her caption.

one of the photos taken near the swimming pool, Shweta Tiwari posed with a white flower in her hair. She also shared some solo photos of herself inside the pool. Her son Reyaansh had a yellow swimming ring around him in most of the pool photos the actor posted. The mother and son were captured looking at each other and laughing in one of the pool photos. Shweta also held Reyaansh's hand as he tried to swim in one of the images. Shweta had married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Their son Reyaansh was born in 2016. Shweta had filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter from her first marriage. They separated in 2019. Shweta was previously married to Raja Chaudhary; they have a daughter named Palak Tiwari.