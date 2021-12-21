Athiya Shetty shares her childhood body-shaming experience says,"It Is Important To Be Kind"

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2015 with the film Hero, co-starring with Sooraj Pancholi has shared her childhood experience when she used to get body shamed, during her recent chat with news portal the actress revealed that she is also the victim of body shaming and that it took her a long time to gain her lost confidence.

She said, “Yes I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body-shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also being skinny. I have always believed that commenting on someone’s weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate.”



She further added “Our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It’s important to be kind and understand that how we feel reflects in our everyday activities as well as our everyday doings and it can come from a very subconscious place as well. So one has to be mindful of how they comment and what they say about people.”

She further continued, with how she healed from this, she said, “I used to be very, very conscious of my body and I still am, but I am a lot better because I am a lot more confident about myself and who I am as a person today.”



Athiya further added beauty in society, said, “There are so many false adjectives of beautiful. I think it is scary because you see so many people wanting to look the same way and because of social media it is also starting from a very young age which is sad. Being imperfect is your own perfect, it is important to help society understand that not everyone is the same so I think it’s more spoken about for women rather than men to have different body types. All men don’t need to be muscular and look a certain way because it is tough to sometimes be a certain way and you shouldn’t need to feel that,”.



Meanwhile on the work front Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.