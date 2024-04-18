Athiya Shetty shares romantic pictures to wish hubby KL Rahul on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Cricketer KL Rahul received a romantic birthday wish from his partner Athiya Shetty.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Athiya dropped mushy pictures with KL Rahul.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C55o8EgLwX6/?img_index=1

In the first picture, Athiya can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. The second image shows the two sharing a warm hug.

"My whole heart for my whole life...happy birthday, my everything," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty dropped an adorable birthday wish for his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Along with a picture of the trio looking up at the ceiling together, seemingly watching something on a screen, Suniel wrote in his caption, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters..."

Athiya commented, "Favourite men (heart emoji)."

Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023. They dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

KL, on the other hand, is currently busy playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

