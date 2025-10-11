Atlee Hails Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'It's Unbelievable What He Has Pulled Off

Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee recently expressed his admiration for Rishab Shetty’s groundbreaking film Kantara, highlighting its impact on audiences and filmmakers alike. Speaking about the film, Atlee said, “I loved Kantara, I spoke to Rishab, and I loved the film, it's an unbelievable film, oh my god, what he has pulled, oh my god. It has given great confidence to the filmmakers, and I'm really happy for Kantara." Known for his deep-rooted narratives and his ability to bring Indian folklore to life, Rishab’s work continues to bridge divinity, tradition, and cinematic brilliance. The film has captivated audiences across the globe and cemented his position as one of India’s most visionary storytellers.

During the conversation, when asked if he had watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, acclaimed filmmaker Atlee said, “I was in Amsterdam when the film released. On day one, I watched it in theatres. I drove for about two and a half hours to the theatre to watch it. Immediately after, I called Rishab, who is a good friend of mine and someone I have great respect for.”

The Bigil director further added, “After seeing the film, I can say he is a wonderful inspiration for all filmmakers. What he has pulled off is something that is not humanly possible. As a director, I can say it is incredibly difficult to execute such a film. But he’s also the actor in it — the hero — and it’s not just a character to play. It takes a lot of rhythm within you to bring that out.”Expressing his admiration for Rishab Shetty’s work, Atlee said, “He’s a great inspiration. Hats off! I want him to win the National Award. What he has brought to the film is unbelievable — I love him!”

Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹360 crore net ( ₹432 crore gross) in India over the first nine days of its run in the theatres. The film collected ₹22 crore net in India, a nearly 6% increase from its Thursday figures. Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1, announced on Friday that the film earned ₹509 crore gross worldwide in its first eight days. By that metric, the film’s collection after day 9 should be over ₹540 crore. Industry trackers, however, say it may be closer to ₹520 crore.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter also stars him in the lead. A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the second film is set a thousand years earlier and focuses on folk legends and tales, weaving them into a fictional narrative. Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in the lead roles. A third film, Kantara Chapter 2, has been announced.