Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat-starrer political drama 'City of Dreams 3' 's trailer out

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 11 : As the political drama, 'City of Dreams' is back with its third season, actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat got candid about their series and what new is there for the audience in the new season.

It revolves around the powerful Gaikwad family and the dispute within them will become darker as Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat) finally come together to safeguard their legacy from their rivals. The trailer shows how the Gaikwads, who are stronger, and fiercer resist everything that comes their way and maintain their position of control in this political game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsGO7YxoYnW/

Atul said about the show, "'City Of Dreams Season 3' delves deep into the web of politics, the Gaikwad's and all that surrounds them. Working on this show has been a creatively satisfying experience and my character, Ameya Rao Gaikwad has seen a graph of growth at each step. He undergoes a significant transformation in this season, through a series of events that fundamentally alter the core of his persona. Audiences will see a new evolved take on the relationship Ameya shares with Poornima."

Regarding the show and her character, Priya also added, "This season, Poornima's character is extremely complex, emotional and layered. She navigates life one step at a time and attempts to strike the perfect balance between the turmoil of her personal life and the urge to come back even more powerfully, to protect her legacy. It was an incredible experience to work with such seasoned actors like Atul Kulkarni, and Sachin Pilgaonkar and I am looking forward to audience reactions this season."

Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City of Dreams' started on May 3 of 2019 and now the series is back with its third season starring Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sushant Singh, Rannvijay Singha and many others. It is releasing on May 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

