"Audience has given too much love": SRK on his Bollywood journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Shah Rukh Khan is called the King for a reason. The actor - who has been entertaining millions since 1988 has created a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. SRK's journey is an inspiration for all his fans.

On Monday, the 'Pathaan' actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered all his fan's questions.

When a user asked him about his journey in the film industry by coming from a middle-class background. "Sir coming from a middle-class background how difficult was this journey for you?"

Life in overall has been very good to me. Audience and everyone has given too much love…so not difficult at all really. https://t.co/3DxkrKnkln— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

To which King Khan responded, "Life overall has been very good to me. Audience and everyone have given too much love...so not difficult at all really."

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor