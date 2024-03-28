Austin Butler all set to star in Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing'

Washington [US], March 28 : After giving hits such as 'Masters of the Air' and 'Dune Part 2', actor Austin Butler will be joining the cast of the crime thriller 'Caught Stealing', reported Deadline.

Butler is set to star in Academy Award nominee Darren Aronofsky's (The Whale, Black Swan) crime thriller for Sony Pictures.

The film is based on the book by Charlie Huston. The script will be written by Huston with Protozoa producing.

"I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie's adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can't wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers," said Aronofsky.

As per Deadline, 'Caught Stealing', written and based on Huston's books, follows Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball star, as he unknowingly becomes embroiled in a chaotic struggle for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

"Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity to not be a part of," said Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group.

Butler was contemplating various alternatives and, as usual, was lured to the possibility of working with another A-list filmmaker after previously working with Baz Luhrman and Denis Villeneuve. Butler's next film is Focus Features' The Bike Riders.

Best known for his dark dramas 'Requiem For a Dream' and 'Black Swan', Aronofsky has earned a reputation for getting the most out of his actors, with Mickey Rourke nominated for his performance in 'The Wrestler' and Natalie Portman and, most recently, Brendan Fraser winning Oscars for their performances in 'Black Swan' and 'The Whale'.

Huston is the author of thirteen novels, including Catchpenny, which will be published on April 9, 2024, Sleepless, The Shotgun Rule, and Already Dead, reported Deadline.

