'Avatar 3': From release date to cast, check out details about James Cameron's directorial science fiction film

Washington [US], April 9 : It seems finally the wait is over for 'Avatar' fans as James Cameron is trying to get upcoming films into theatres sooner after delays put 13 years between 'Avatar' and its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', reported People.

In a January 2023 interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, Cameron said that he is currently making changes to the third film. He stated that he is utilising audience input from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to "tinker a little bit" with 'Avatar 3'.

"For example, Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) emerged as a character that people went with," Cameron said, suggesting that Lo'ak would have a larger role in subsequent films before letting slip that the character would be the narrator in the third movie. "Oh, I'm giving something away here," he said.

While speaking to Deadline the same month, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who plays Tuk, teased that the franchise "only gets better from here."

"I can't wait to see where our characters go, where Tuk goes," she added of the third movie. "We're gonna get to meet new clans of Na'vi and see new biomes of Pandora. That's probably all I can say."

According to People, Cameron also teased the narrative of 'Avatar 3' during the Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023. "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak," he told Deadline.

The director continued, "You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

Several cast members from the first two films will return, including Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr Grace Augustine), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak).

Meanwhile, some new faces will also be seen, like 'Game of Thrones' actor Oona Chaplin.

In 'Avatar: The Way of Water', Jake and Neytiri have children and live on Pandora. However, humans soon attack the planet again, forcing Jake's family to seek safety with the Metkayina people, an oceanic clan.

Cameron, who directed 'Avatar' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water', is directing the film. The Hollywood legend has directed other box office hits such as 'Titanic' and 'The Terminator'.

'Avatar 3' was filmed in New Zealand. It was originally set to be released in theatres on December 20, 2024, but was later pushed back to December 19, 2025, reported People.

