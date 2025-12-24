Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5: Avatar: Fire and Ash continued its steady run at the Indian box office on Day 5 but faced strong competition from domestic releases. The film earned an estimated Rs 9.30 crore nett on Tuesday, taking its total India collection to around Rs 85.50 crore nett across all languages in five days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite a strong global response, the James Cameron directorial has delivered only a moderate performance in India. The film struggled to gain momentum due to stiff competition from Dhurandhar, which dominated the box office on Tuesday with Rs 17.25 crore nett. Dhurandhar’s total domestic collection has now reached approximately Rs 589.50 crore nett.

On Tuesday, Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded an overall English occupancy of 20.84 percent in India. Chennai led the charts with the highest occupancy at 30.75 percent. Morning shows opened at 12.44 percent occupancy, which improved to 27.09 percent by the evening, indicating better footfall later in the day.

The release period remains tough for the film as the Christmas and New Year holidays approach. Upcoming releases such as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera on December 25 and Ikkis on January 1 are expected to increase box office competition.

At the global box office Avatar: Fire and Ash opened to a massive $347.30 million which is approximately Rs 2,900 crore nett during its opening weekend. While the opening ranks among the biggest of 2025 it falls short of the launch numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film also trails behind Zootopia 2 and China’s blockbuster Ne Zha 2 in terms of worldwide openings this year.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second part arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. All reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – 5 Days Box Office Collection (India)