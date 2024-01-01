Ayodhya resonates with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, Yogi govt telecasts serial on LED screens

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 : After a wait of 500 years, the nation is looking forward to much much-awaited historical moment of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Yogi government is actively engaged in raising awareness about the virtues of sacrifice, patience, renunciation, and bravery exemplified by Lord Rama. To instil an understanding of these values in both present and future generations, the government is continuously broadcasting Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' serial through LED display screens in various major areas of the city.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the splendour of 'Ramnagari' is being restored. The Yogi government is embarking on initiatives to ensure that the city's rich history is not only preserved but also shared with future generations.

As part of this initiative, the government is organizing a special telecast of the iconic Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana TV serial, which was first telecasted in 1987.

This broadcast has been taking place at seven different locations across Ayodhya since December 25, ensuring a widespread and immersive experience for the people as the countdown to the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22 begins.

Ramayana is being telecast continuously from 5 pm to 11 pm at many places including the Ramkatha Park Museum, near Kanak Bhawan, Shri Ram Ashram, Ashrafi Bhawan, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Laxman Fort, etc., by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state.

People gather at the venues in large numbers to watch the serial every night between 5 to 11 pm braving the inclement weather. Watching the serial fills the workers engaged in different development projects in Ayodhya, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with renewed energy when they return home after completing their day's work.

Ayodhya resonates with the music of the Ramayana serial nowadays.

The spiritual echoes of devotional songs and bhajans from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana resonate powerfully in the heart of Ramnagari. In the melodious voice of Ravindra Jain, several devotional songs, including 'Ram bhakt le chala re Ram ki nishani,' 'Ram Kahani-Suno Re Ram Kahani,' 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' 'Ramayan Chaupai,' and 'Hum Katha Sunate Ram Sakal Gun Dham Ki,' are continuously being played at various major chowks and intersections here.

Even during Prime Minister Modi's grand roadshow on December 30, these divine compositions echoed continuously through loudspeakers, enhancing the spiritual aura. Additionally, numerous bhajans dedicated to Shri Ram, such as 'Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajaman,' sung in the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar, are enchanting visitors at Lata Chowk.

