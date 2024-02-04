Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Touching Tribute to Tahira on World Cancer Day

Today on World Cancer Day, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a photo of Tahira and commended her for her bravery in beating cancer. Sharing a photo of her back from after her surgery and an old photo of the both of them, Ayushmann wrote, “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. ❤️ In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap ❤️ #WorldCancerDay"

It was in 2018 that Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. Speaking about the same in an Instagram post, she said, "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

"This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses," she added.She later shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions and battling the deadly C-word disease like a warrior. Sharing a picture of her flaunting a bald look, Tahira struck confident poses and wrote, "Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it's so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol' cap for too long. But this feels so good"Tahira has authored multiple books like 'Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'.