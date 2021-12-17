Ayushmann Khurrana: Unfortunate that LGBTQ community is very invisible in our society
New Delhi, Dec 17 From playing a gay person on screen in the 2020 film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to falling in love with a transgender woman in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', the poster boy of content-driven cinema Ayushmann Khurrana has made ends meet to spread awareness about the LGBT community.
Talking to in a candid chat about the LGBTQ community still not getting the acceptance they deserve in today's time, Ayushmann, who is a strong believer of inclusivity, said: "It's unfortunate that the LGBTQ community is very invisible in our society."
Cinema has seen an evolution in the representation, says Ayushmann, who has been feted with a National Film Award.
"We have seen them being represented in a very different manner on screen in the past. We have come a long way from 'Maharani'
