Ayushmann Khurrana unveils new poster of ‘Dream Girl 2’

Makers of the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday unveiled the new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann treated fans with a new poster and captioned it, “@pooja___dreamgirl ek tyohaar hai, uske aashiq hazaar hai!”

The latest poster of ‘Dream Girl 2’ showcased Ayushmann Khurrana a.k.a Pooja’s enchanting charm, captivating Aashiqs everywhere.

Ayushmana presents a glamorous avatar in an enticing lehenga and dazzles as Pooja. The beautiful Pooja, poses like a princess with a flowing lehenga, while her lovesick army of boys is seen smiling from ear to ear.

The poster also features Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot - they've all joined the celebration to compose a musical melody of laughter that'll resonate through the ages and across the nation.

As soon as the poster was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, the actor dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shared in the statement, “Dream Girl was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot. I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen.

He added, "Dream Girl 2 is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion. I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits.” '

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

