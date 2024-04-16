Ayushmann Khurrana visits new Parliament building, says, "Feeling proud witnessing incredible architectural marvel"

New Delhi [India], April 16 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who visited the new Parliament building in New Delhi said he felt "proud" to see the "incredible achitectural marvel."

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures and videos of himself from the new Parliament building.

In the first picture, he can be seen posing against the backdrop of a wall with the words 'Satyamev Jayate' engraved on it. In another one, he is seen standing with Indian flag in the backdrop.

In one of the videos, the actor encouraged people to vote, "India is the largest democracy in the world, and we should celebrate that. India is a very young country. We have the largest amount of young population in the world. And youth is a true opinion leader of a country. If you wish to move forward, you have a powerful tool to vote and get your favourite leader to raise your voice in the Parliament," Ayushmann said.

While appreciating the wall of a Parliament, he added, "It's beautiful. Artist hone ke naate aap chahte ho artist ko ek darja diya jaaye."

In the last video, Ayushmann saluted the Parliament building.

He wrote in the caption, "Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory. Jai Hind."

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in May last year.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's work front, he has established himself as a successful actor with his debut film, 'Vicky Donor'. Apart from acting, he has also earned a lot of fame in the music world and has given several hits, including 'Pani Da Rang', and 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, the ace artist is taking his music to a global audience.

The 'Dream Girl' actor has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India.

'Akh Da Taara' marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India.

He talked about his groovy Punjabi track 'Akh Da Taara' and said that as an artist, he has worked in a variety of films and similarly, this song is also different from his zone.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "You get a chance to do something different in films. So this song is different from my zone. For the first time in 10 years, I have done a song that is very different from me."

Ayushmann spoke about his international collaboration and said, "'Akh Da Taara' is my latest single that is coming to India on Warner Music. It is my first collaboration with them. I have signed a new contract with them because I have aspirations to go international. This song was composed by Gourov Dasgupta. It is written by Kunwar Juneja. And I am excited about it. It is very new for me."

'Akh Da Taara' is a groovy Punjabi track with dreamy and sci-fi visual elements. It portrays breakup, denial, anger, melancholy, and acceptance.

