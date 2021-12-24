B Praak's father dies, singer pens emotional note

Singer B Praak took to social media and shared the unfortunate news of his father Varinder Bachan's demise. In a instagram note, the singer wrote, "Don’t Have Words I’m Numb I’m Lost I’m Broken First Chacha And Now You Gone Really Gonna Miss You Daddy Your Every Reaction To My Song And Those Happy Tears In Your Eyes For Me I Love You Sooo Much And Now I’m Gonna Miss You Soo Much……. Always Bless Me And Family RIP Daddy RIP Legend."

Pratik Bachan, best known by his stage name B Praak (formerly Prakky B), is an Indian singer and music director associated with the Punjabi and Hindi music industry. He started his career as a music producer, and later debuted as a singer with the song Mann Bharrya. He is a frequent collaborator of lyricist Jaani, and has since entered into Hindi cinema in 2019 with two songs as singer in the films Kesari and Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, and as a guest composer in the satire Bala.

