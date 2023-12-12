B-town celebrates Yuvraj Singh's birthday in style, Hazel Keech pens adorable note

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh turns a year older today and the World Cup winning star hosted a grand birthday celebration last evening in Mumbai and it was grand, to say the least. The celebration was attended by a host of stars including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kemmu and Sachin Tendulkar.Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories a few hours ago to share a video from Yuvraj Singh's birthday celebration. He is seen blowing out the candle and cutting the cake, while Neha Dhupia and others excitedly sing the birthday song for him.

Kunal Kemmu also shared a sweet wish for Yuvi, he wrote, "Happy birthday Champ (heart emoji) Aka papeh @yuvisofficial Wishing you happiness, health and lots of love always." In another picture, Kunal Kemmu is seen posing with Sachin Tendulkar, and he wrote that he had a fanboy moment with him. "Birthday yuvi ka lekin gift mera Total fanboy moment yet again and this time I have a picture for it @sachintendulkar."Hazel Keech shared a video that was a compilation of some cute moments of the cricketer with their kids: 3-month-old daughter Aura and 1-year-old son Orion. She wrote, “Gosh. I love you. Our kids love you. God bless this day, the day you were born. What a blessing it is to know you, to call you daddy/husband/friend/partner.”

She further added, “You give so much to everyone, and I hope you feel all the love in the world that's out there for you, cos there's so much of it. I celebrate you today, and everyday. Happy Birthday You. you carry our hearts with you.” Yuvraj was a member of the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 2000 and 2017 and played his first Test match in October 2003. He was the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team between 2007 and 2008. In a match against England at the 2007 World Twenty20, he famously hit six sixes in one over bowled by Stuart Broad — a feat performed only three times previously in any form of senior cricket, and never in an international match between two teams with Test match status. In the same match, he set the record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 Internationals and in all T20 cricket, reaching 50 runs in 12 balls, which was a record for fastest half century in International cricket, until it was broken by Dipendra Airee during 2023 Asian Games but Yuvi's achievement is still an unbreakable fastest 50 record in the ICC Cricket World Cup and among ICC full member nations. During the 2011 World Cup, he became the first player to take a 5-wicket haul and score a 50 in the same World Cup match. During the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh played eight innings in nine matches and scored 362 runs with a remarkable average of 90.50.He also took 15 wickets in the tournament, maintaining an economy rate of 5.02