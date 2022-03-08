B-town celebs pour in wishes on International Women's Day 2022

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share heartfelt wishes for International Women's Day as the world celebrates the spirit of womanhood on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen wrote, "#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey...it's beautiful to be a Woman!! To thrive in a world full of judgments can never be easy...And then, to teach it mercy...ah! It's a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women's Day!!!"

Actor Tisca Chopra penned a quote "You can't knock a woman off a pedestal she built herself #JUSTSAYING," on her Instagram Story.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty shared a montage of all the special women in his life including his mother, wife and daughter. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "MY WORLD !! #happywomensday #women #daughter #wife #sister #mother #life #strength #smile #everything #pillars #everyday."

Katrina Kaif shared a lovely picture featuring herself bonding with her sisters and wrote, "a lot of WOMEN in one family. #womensday #sisters," on her Instagram handle.

Kiara Advani tweeted, "Happppy Women's Day to all you amazing women out there."

Actors from the film fraternity including Juhi Chawla, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanya Malhotra among several others also extended International Women's Day wishes on their social media handles.

For the unversed, March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's Day every year, is a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor