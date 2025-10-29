'Baahubali: The Epic' trailer 2 brings back a lot of memories from SS Rajamouli's saga

Mumbai, Oct 29 The "Baahubali" franchise of S. S. Rajamouli enjoys a special place in the hearts of movie buffs, thanks to its impeccable storytelling, grand scale, and visual grandeur.

Now, as viewers await the release of "Baahubali: The Epic" — a re-edited and remastered masterpiece that combines "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," the makers have dropped a second thrilling trailer from the forthcoming drama.

The almost 2 and a half minute clip features Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, and Ramya Krishna as Sivagami Devi.

The video opens with some glimpses of Prabhas in his beloved brave avatar, loved by all. Then we see Sivagami declaring that both her sons - Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are equal contenders for the throne, and whosoever is worthy shall rule. The preview also includes some jaw-dropping war sequences from the epic saga.

"Baahubali: The Epic" will further see Sathyaraj as Katappa and Anushka Shetty as Devasena, along with others in pivotal roles.

The trailer effectively transports us to the magnificent world of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, evoking deep nostalgia among the cinephiles.

The makers uploaded the trailer of the drama on YouTube with the caption, "#BaahubaliTheEpic is a combined narrative of the two-part Indian film saga, weaving together the grandeur and drama of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one epic tale. Worldwide Releasing On Oct 31st 2025. (sic)."

Earlier, Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of the pan Indian blockbuster 'Baahubali', expressed his heartfelt thanks to S S Rajamouli and his team for diligently working on the post-production of "Baahubali - The Epic". He pointed out that with S S Rajamouli and his team, there were no half measures.

"Bahubali: The Epic" is scheduled for theatrical release on 31 October 2025 in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

